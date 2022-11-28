Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat, named Smells, was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.(TSA)

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, will face Huntington in Class AAA championship
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

Latest News

Protesters hold candles as they march in Beijing, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Protesters angered by...
China’s Xi faces threat from public anger over ‘zero-COVID’ policy
Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
STILLS: Mauna Loa lava flows