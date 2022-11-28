Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time

Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
Deer gun hunting season begins in Ohio, how to be safe during this time
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Deer gun hunting season is getting started in Ohio.

Police in Washington County say that during this time, hunters must take time to refresh themselves to the rules and regulations for gun safety and hunting rules.

This is not only for the sake of the hunter themselves — like wearing reflective orange clothing and calling what you are going to shoot — but how to be safe around those around you.

“You know it’s important to enjoy the season and get out there and have some fun. But keep in mind safety is the number one priority when you’re out in the woods,” says Washington County deputy, Matthew Martin.

You can go to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources website if you would like to know how to best prepare to hunt safely.

