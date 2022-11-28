Good Shepherd receives $7,000 in total donations from Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV

By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Good Shepherd received $7,000 in donations today.

The donations were given by Peoples Bank and Hunger Solutions MOV.

CMO of the bank says that as a community bank making an impact in the community is what they stand for and they are glad to make it happen.

Peoples Bank donation
Peoples Bank donation(Kheron Alston)

The bank alone has donated over $100,000 to support hunger relief near Peoples Bank offices and Hunger Solutions MOV over $60,000 in donations just this year alone.

Organizer of the Good Shepherd food pantry says this donation gives her relief from the reality of possibly running out of money to help those in need.

“It just gives me such a good feeling to know the community supports what we’re doing. It’s really hard trying to get enough food for these bags that’s expensive and I worry that someday we’ll run out of money, and we won’t be able to fill the bags or give people as much,” Linda Crocker said.

This will also help the out of pocket costs the food pantry has to pay.

“With food costs going up it’s not easy. We do get food from Mountaineer food bank but this time they didn’t have any peanut butter, so I had to buy peanut butter locally. They didn’t have any bottled water so I had to buy bottled water locally ad it’s just really helpful to know that I’ve got the money and I can spend it if I need to,” Crocker said.

Another great example of the community coming together to help those in need.

