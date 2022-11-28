Luna Spears signs with Jacksonville University crew team

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Luna Spears of Parkersburg South High School is taking her rowing talents down to the Sunshine State, and signing with the Jacksonville University Dolphins crew team.

Luna held her signing ceremony on Monday in front of friends, coaches, and family members as she signed her letter of intent to row for the Dolphins.

Luna says that she chose Jacksonville University because she felt right at home, and she will be studying Marine Biology while in school, so it was also a geographic fit for her.

Spears chose crew over other sports because she says she loves the thrill of rowing in competition.

