Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The call came in around 5:10 p.m. for a multi vehicle car crash on I-77.

The crash happened at mile marker 184 northbound between two vehicles.

Both lanes of traffic are now cleared and no one involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

Wood County Sheriff’s office, Camden Clark ambulance services, St. Joe ambulance services, Williamstown police and Williamstown VFD were all on scene.

