Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

Mile marker 184 Northbound
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.(MGN)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The call came in around 5:10 p.m. for a multi vehicle car crash on I-77.

The crash happened at mile marker 184 northbound between two vehicles.

Both lanes of traffic are now cleared and no one involved in the crash were transported to the hospital.

Wood County Sheriff’s office, Camden Clark ambulance services, St. Joe ambulance services, Williamstown police and Williamstown VFD were all on scene.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, will face Huntington in Class AAA championship
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Miller, Mike H.
Melvin Martin Morrison Obit
Obituary: Morrison, Melvin Martin

Latest News

Hope Mission
Hope Mission hosts food giveaway for those in need
Toys for Tots collection drive
Toys for Tots starts their three week long collection drive
Mulberry Lane Country Store
Mulberry Lane Country Store celebrates Small Business Saturday
Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season