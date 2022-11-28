Obituary: Arnold, Terry A.

Terry A. Arnold, 69, of Waterford, Ohio, died on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at James Cancer Hospital. He was born on February 13, 1953, in Marietta, Ohio, to Anthony and Leora Huck Arnold.

Terry worked at Rambar Aviation and Concepts West/REO. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Terry loved spending time with his family and supporting his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Tewanger Arnold, whom he married on October 7, 1978; mother, Leora Huck Arnold; children, Danette Schaad (Adam) and Jacob Arnold (Melissa); eight grandchildren, Addison, Garin, Taten, and Ellison Schaad, Lillian, Anthony, Elise, and Crosley Arnold; siblings, Tonia Lang, Cheryl Dunn (Rick), Kim Lauzau (Dave) and Beth Brooks (Jeff); and many nieces, nephews, and God Children.

He was preceded in death by his father; and children, Anthony Charles and Johanna Nicole Arnold.

Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with a Rosary recited at 4:00 p.m.

Donations may be made in his memory to St. John’s School Foundation. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Terry’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

