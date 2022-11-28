Obituary: Bargeloh, Arthur Wayne

Arthur Wayne Bargeloh, 85, of Mineral Wells, died November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Mineral Wells, WV, and was the son of the late John “Mason” and Stella Jackson Bargeloh.

Wayne graduated from Parkersburg High School with the Class of 1956 and retired from GE Plastics after 38 years of service as a Tank Farm operator and was known by his co-workers as “Art.” He was a 54-year member of The Loyal Order of the Moose, Parkersburg Lodge #1118, and a 50-year member of The Legion of Moose. He received his Pilgrim Degree in 1987. He was an Honorary Past State President of the WV Moose Association and served on several committees for District 4 of the WV Moose Association. He was most proud of managing the WV Pilgrim Memorial Fund for 20 years. He enjoyed farming, gardening, and traveling and was a lifetime member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 64 years, Barbara J. Seebaugh Bargeloh; five children, Mark (Belinda) Bargeloh of Concord, NC, Michael (Gina) Bargeloh of Charleston, SC, Becci Hyde (Mark Orsborn) of Silverthorne, CO, Larry (Betty) Bargeloh of Marietta, OH, Betsy (Chris) Newbanks of Mineral Wells, WV; one brother, Wesley (Sherry) Bargeloh of Parkersburg; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and special friends, Pete Campbell, Connie, and Larry Harr.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings, Betty Gall, Marjorie Walter, Bob Bargeloh, and Earl Bargeloh.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 am at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Reverend Chris Duckworth, Reverend Kevin Lantz, and Reverend Gary Sheppard officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV, with the Pilgrim Memorial Service at 7:30 pm Wednesday and visitation also on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church.

