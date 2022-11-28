Obituary: Caltrider, Georgia E.

Georgia E. Caltrider Obit
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Georgia E. Caltrider, 88, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away on November 26, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born February 18, 1934, in Wirt County, the daughter of the late Wayne and Opal Sheppard Buchanan.

She was a Homemaker and had worked as a Cook for the Jackson County Board of Education.  She was a member of the Evergreen Hills Homemakers, enjoyed raising a garden, working in her flower garden, baking cookies for everyone, camping, and fishing for Golden Trout in WV. and Northern Pike and Walleye in Canada.  She attended the Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Mineral Wells.

She is survived by her children, Gerald Roger Caltrider (Debra) of Mineral Wells and Christina Lynn Prather (David) of Vienna.  Her grandchildren are Jason Caltrider, Jonathan Caltrider (Brandy), Jerrod Caltrider (Breana), and Emily McCoy (Garrett).  Her great-grandchildren, Ella Rose Caltrider and Christian James Caltrider.  One sister, Kathryn Bargeloh (Frank) of Little Hocking, OH., One brother, Roy Buchanan (Carolyn) of Elizabeth, WV., and her sister-in-law, Pearl Buchanan of Mineral Wells.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Leon Caltrider, one brother, Fred Buchanan, and a great-granddaughter, Aria Grace Caltrider.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Dr. Mary Beth McCloy officiating.  Visitation will be  Tuesday from 12:00 pm until service time at 2:00.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

