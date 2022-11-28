Obituary: Carpenter, Bernard Leroy

Bernard Leroy Carpenter Obit
Bernard Leroy Carpenter Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
Bernard Leroy Carpenter, 94, of Belpre, OH, went to his heavenly home on November 23, 2022.

He was born on July 12, 1928, to Grace Pickering Carpenter and Joseph Emery Carpenter.  He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Margaret Francis Carpenter, and two brothers, Robert and Dana. They had three children Penny (John - deceased) of Vincent, Mary Yost (Jean) of Cutler, and Bernard Eugene of Belpre.  Seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Bernard served in the United States Navy and was aboard the USS Coral Sea; he visited all over the world and loved to share his stories. He retired from Kaiser Aluminum in Belpre.

Bernard was very good at writing poetry and shared his poems with everyone he met. He also enjoyed going to the Williamstown Auction house every week. He was a member and attended Belpre Heights United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 64 in Marietta.

Bernard was very proud of his family and loved spending time with them. Funeral services will be 1 pm Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Burial will follow at Tunnel Cemetery. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post 64 and VFW Post 5108.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1-4 pm.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Dunham Township Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

