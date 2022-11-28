Obituary: Combs, Richard “Rick” Jonathan

Richard “Rick” Jonathan Combs, 70, of Parkersburg, WV, went to his Lord on November 25, 2022, surrounded by his loving brothers and with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center.

Rick was born August 3, 1952, in Bluefield, WV, to Howard and Margaret Combs. He graduated from Parkersburg High School, class of 1970. Rick was a self-taught master electrician and enjoyed playing golf in his free time. He was a major fan of the Minnesota Vikings and loved watching them play. Richard was very strong in his faith in God, and there is no doubt he is now safe in the loving arms of his parents and his Lord and Savior.

Richard is preceded in death by his father, Howard Gilmer Combs, and mother, Margaret Ann (O’Neal) Combs.

He is survived by his beloved kitty-cat, whom he loved dearly, Waverly; they were inseparable, and two brothers, Michael Combs and Thomas Combs, both of Parkersburg, WV. He will be truly loved and missed by all that knew him.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

