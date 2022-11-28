Obituary: Goode, R. David

R. David Goode, 81, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2022, near his home in Parkersburg, WV. His final days were spent surrounded by his family, which he loved so much. He was born on June 19, 1941, to Ralph and Helen (Moore) Goode in Lincoln County, WV. He graduated from Duval High School in Griffithsville, WV, in 1959 before going on to graduate from West Virginia University School of Journalism. He was a lifelong fan of the WVU Mountaineers.

He spent over 30 years working for Monongahela Power Company, where he traveled the country roads of West Virginia to serve customers.

He was a lifelong Christian and spent much time following retirement volunteering for St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling in his retirement years and took trips with his wife Sharon all over the United States, Europe, Australia, and to New Zealand. He was best known for his love of traveling to Florida in the Winter, where he enjoyed time at the beach.

He is survived by Sharon, his loving wife of 55 years, and his two daughters Amy (Raymond) Alsko of Dublin, Ohio, and Rebecca (Chad) Broadwater of Wheeling, WV. He is also survived by his sister, Mary M. Stewart of Newark, Ohio, and his six grandchildren, Lauren E. Alsko, Adam D. Alsko, Leah E. Alsko, Ashley C. Alsko, Cameron D. Broadwater, and Taylor A. Broadwater; and sister-in-law, Sheila McCutcheon.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, December 3rd, 2022, at Noon at Stout Memorial United Methodist Church, 3329 Broad Street, Parkersburg, WV 26104, with Reverend Cynthia Eakle officiating.

The family wishes to express gratitude to Amedisys Hospice Care, employees of Wyngate Community, Staff at Camden Clark Medical Center, and Reverend Cynthia Eakle for their care in his final days.

Donations should be made in his honor to Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

