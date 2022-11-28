Obituary: Grogg, Donna Darlene

Donna Darlene Grogg Obit
Donna Darlene Grogg Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
Donna Darlene Grogg, 62, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, November 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born October 22, 1960, a daughter of Kathryn Hughes Maze of Parkersburg, WV, and the late Gerald Maze.

Donna was a 1979 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She was a homemaker and worked for Rescare in Parkersburg as a caregiver from 1998-2012. Donna enjoyed crochet and genealogy and loved animals. She was a Baptist by faith.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by a daughter, Valerie Gates (David) of Mineral Wells, WV; a brother, Anthony Maze (Michelle) of Parkersburg, WV; her former husband and friend, Mike Grogg of Parkersburg, WV; a niece, Brianna Maze; a nephew, Justin Maze; two special friends, Sue and Amanda Potts of Parkersburg, WV.

In addition to her father, Donna was preceded in death by a stillborn son, Dustin Grogg.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, December 2, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Matt Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Grogg family.

