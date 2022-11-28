Obituary: Harper, Donald N.

Donald N. Harper, 81, of Vienna, passed away on November 24, 2022, at the Ohio Valley Health Care Center.

He was born in Parkersburg on May 28, 1941, the son of the late Everett Lloyd and Loretta Singleton Harper.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and was President of Everett L. Harper & Son Inc., a Parkersburg-based utility and construction company. He was an active member of the Parkersburg Ski Club, The Parkersburg Home Builders Association, and The W.V. Contractors Association.

Don is survived by his wife, Susan Clevenger Harper; His sons, Gregory Harper (Chris) of Bartlett, OH. and Michael Harper (Heidi) of Columbus, OH. His grandchildren, Grant, DeLaney, Ava, and Reese Harper.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 pm-2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, with a graveside service to follow at 2:30 pm at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.