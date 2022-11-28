Obituary: Henton, Teddy “Ted” Leroy

Teddy “Ted” Leroy Henton of Marietta, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

He will be missed by his children Krystal Henthorn, and special son Justice Deems.  Also surviving are several brothers and sisters. He will be greeted in Glory by his father, Ralph Henthorn, and mother Frances Parker Braverman.

Ted was employed by Pioneer Pipe. He lived the verse Matthew 25:40.  He gave all he could give, and his path and final resting place will be in Heaven for eternity.

He will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family.

