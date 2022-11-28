Obituary: Holbert, Alan Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
Alan Lee Holbert, 65, of Fleming, Ohio, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, following complications from open heart surgery. He was born on September 18, 1957, in Parkersburg, WV.

Alan graduated in 1976 from Warren High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1976 to 1980. Alan started his apprenticeship with the IBEW in January 1982, retiring in September 2019, working his entire career with Davis Pickering and Company. He loved spending time with his family, especially Papaw’s two granddaughters, whom he called his little angels, Hannah and Haven.

He is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Jean Boyer Holbert, whom he married on December 28, 1979; two sons, Timothy Alan Holbert (Amber) and Trevor Lee Holbert (Bridget); two granddaughters, Hannah and Haven; one brother, Willie Holbert (Dorothy); three sisters, Tennie Hunter, Angie Powell (Brent) and Julie Kuczko (Tom); many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Mike and Jane Clatterbuck.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dolores Scritchfield Holbert.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with Sam Edgell officiating. Visitation will be on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Barlow VFD, PO Box 121, Barlow, Ohio 45712. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Alan’s Family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

