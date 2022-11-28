Obituary: Martin, Verna Mae

By Phillip Hickman
Nov. 28, 2022
Verna Mae Martin, 84, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Verna was born April 10, 1938, in Dart, Ohio, to Herman and Alma {Young} Hune.

She was a graduate of Lawrence High School.

Verna retired from Marietta Memorial Hospital as an insurance clerk after 32 years of service. She enjoyed embroidery and was known for her handmade quilts.

Verna will be deeply missed by her children Terry (Barbara) Martin, Larrey (Betty) Martin, Mark Martin, Jackie (Darrell) Huck, Paula (Dustin) Hollingsworth, and Cindy Martin (Brent Lane); grandchildren Tyler Martin, Brittany (Ben) Pratt, Brice Martin, Mitchell Martin, Mandy (Danton) Miller, Makalie, Marcus and Gracie Martin, Crystal (Chad) Jordan, Kevin Wolfer and Amber (Bryan) Hupman; great-grandchildren Colton, Brody, Brylee, Connor, Sawyer, Isabella and Asher; and her sister Selma Smith.

In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey T. Martin; brother Luther Hune; sister Ada Louise Hune.

Friends may call Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.

Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. with Pastor Erin Curtis officiating.

Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

