Obituary: Morgan, Terry Jean Willora

Terry Jean Willora Morgan, 67, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022.

She was born in Parkersburg on May 26, 1955, the daughter of the late Clyde W. and Kathryn M. Rexroad Smith.

She had worked for many years in the Grand Central Mall at Murphy’s Clothing Store and later as Store Manager at Goody’s.

Terry loved her family, especially all of her grandchildren; she had an open door policy for everyone, including all of her children’s friends, as a place to be fed and have a home with her saying, “If you go away hungry, it’s your fault.” She had an annual spaghetti and meatball dinner for family friends where she would place a quarter in the spaghetti with whoever found the quarter would prosper.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Morgan of Parkersburg; Her children, Kevin Michael Robinson of Fleming, OH. Michael Thomas Cornecelli of Parkersburg, William Joseph Cornecelli (Bethany) of Vienna, Carmella Rachelle Gainer-Cornecelli (Airika) of Vienna, Jimmy Robert Morgan Jr. (Lisa) of Punxsutawney, PA. and Brittany Meredith Baker (William) of Wellsburg, WV. Her grandchildren, Elijah Cole Teeters, Isaiah Allen Campbell, Samantha Rose Robinson, Mason Alexander Chamberlin, Lillianna Elizabeth Chamberlin, Michael Thomas Cornecelli IV, Brantley Adam Sandy, Aurora Jean Cornecelli, Avery Mae Cornecelli, Greyson Carter Cornecelli, Cali Rayne Cox, Seathan Bryce Baker, Odin Brant Baker and Elsie Rose Morgan and other grandchildren, Morgan, Anolla, Arabella, Kynlee, Adalee and Marley. Her sisters, Nancy Stallard of Walker, WV, and Bobbie Thorn of Parkersburg; Her best friend of 61 years, Jill Gant McCune of Parkersburg, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and adopted children.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael T. Cornecelli Jr., in 1991; Her brother, Gary Smith, and her sister, Kathie Yocum.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the Leavitt Family Center, with a Memorial service to be at 6:00 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

