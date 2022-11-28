Obituary: Nay, Harold Jackson

Harold Jackson Nay, 89, of Davisville, WV, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Born on March 27, 1933, in Palestine, WV, Jack was the eighth of twelve children born to Grover and Bernice Nay. He was preceded in death by his son Mitchell Nay. Survivors are his wife of 65 years, Shirley Jean Goff Nay, his daughter and son-in-law Kelley and Allen Williams of Hampton, VA; grandchildren Jason Williams of New Braunfels, TX, Jared Williams of Newport News, VA; Jackie Nay of Mineral Wells, WV and Taylor Nay of Huston, MO; great-grandchildren Emma Rose, Addie Mae and Barrett Reid Williams of New Braunfels, TX, Jackson Carter Hale of Mineral Wells, WV, and Talan James Williams of Newport News, VA.; close friend Rich Wright of Parkersburg, WV; sisters Clara (John) Miday and Kate Beck of Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

Jack graduated from Wirt County High School in 1950. He served our country in the United States Navy from 1952-1956 aboard the USS Carpenter, the USS John R. Craig, and the USS Prairie. He retired from Monongahela Power in 1992 after 35 years of service. He loved the Lord and his family and had a healthy respect for the land, and spent many of his days at the Nay Family Farm. He was an excellent deer and turkey hunter and taught his children and many others how to hunt and respect the land safely. Jack was a man of integrity and saw things “black or white.” He was also known as somewhat of a prankster but always in good-spirited fun. His sense of humor will be missed. At age fourteen, he walked the aisle at Pisgah United Methodist Church and was baptized. In his seventies, he realized he did not have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and re-newed his commitment to have Christ be the Lord of his life. He enjoyed reading God’s Word daily, attending church at Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, and fully trusted that he would be in Heaven when his earthly life was over. His favorite song was Beulah Land by Squire Parsons.

The family would like to thank the Ohio Valley Healthcare staff for their kind and compassionate care of Jack over the last several months.

Per Jack’s wishes, there will be a graveside service only at Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery, 5131 Garfield Road, Palestine, WV, on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Danny Schreckingost officiating.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Nay family.

