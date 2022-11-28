Obituary: Ray, Michael James

Michael James Ray, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, crossed the finish line and departed from this Earth on November 22nd, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on May 28, 1944, Ray graduated from Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 2, 1965. He served in the military for four years, which included assignments such as refueling airplanes in Alaska and operating heavy equipment in California.

As a Navy Seabee, he was sent to Vietnam, where he operated heavy equipment and built bridges. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

After leaving the military, Mike returned to Parkersburg and operated a dump truck for the State of West Virginia. Later, he would work for Demuth Glass Works for 20 years and as a furnace operator for Fenton Art Glass, retiring from the renowned family company after 15 years of service.

He enjoyed deer hunting but especially enjoyed anything to do with cars. He enjoyed working on them, attending stock car races throughout the region, and watching NASCAR races.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Hazel (Giffin) Ray, and daughter, Cynthia (Ray) Butcher of Frederick, Maryland.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV, and Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery with graveside military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.