Obituary: Ray, Michael James

Michael James Ray Obit
Michael James Ray Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael James Ray, a lifelong resident of Parkersburg, West Virginia, crossed the finish line and departed from this Earth on November 22nd, 2022, at the age of 78. Born on May 28, 1944, Ray graduated from Parkersburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy on December 2, 1965. He served in the military for four years, which included assignments such as refueling airplanes in Alaska and operating heavy equipment in California.

As a Navy Seabee, he was sent to Vietnam, where he operated heavy equipment and built bridges. For his service, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

After leaving the military, Mike returned to Parkersburg and operated a dump truck for the State of West Virginia. Later, he would work for Demuth Glass Works for 20 years and as a furnace operator for Fenton Art Glass, retiring from the renowned family company after 15 years of service.

He enjoyed deer hunting but especially enjoyed anything to do with cars. He enjoyed working on them, attending stock car races throughout the region, and watching NASCAR races.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Hazel (Giffin) Ray, and daughter, Cynthia (Ray) Butcher of Frederick, Maryland.

A viewing will be held on Monday from 4-6 p.m. at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg, WV, and Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 am. at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery with graveside military rites by the American Legion Post #15.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
UPDATE: Roadway reopens in Parkersburg following a blown transformer
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, will face Huntington in Class AAA championship
Parkersburg South defeats Hurricane, advances to first Class AAA championship since 2003
Merry-etta annual Christmas parade draws large crowd.
Merry-etta Christmas parade draws a large crowd this holiday season

Latest News

Georgia E. Caltrider Obit
Obituary: Caltrider, Georgia E.
Nina May Rebholz Obit
Obituary: Rebholz, Nina May
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Harper, Donald N.
Terry Jean Willora Morgan Obit
Obituary: Morgan, Terry Jean Willora