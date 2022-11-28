Obituary: Rebholz, Nina May

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022
Nina May Rebholz, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away November 26, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, surrounded by her loving family. She was born June 23rd, 1940, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Charles B. and Lena M. (Eaton) Griffin.

Nina was a homemaker who enjoyed sewing, embroidering, fishing, and camping. She was a member of the 36th St. Church of Christ in Vienna.

She is survived by her husband, Hiram M. Rebholz; one daughter, Tina M. Ogden of Vienna; two sons, Charles Rebholz (Valeria) of Washington WV, and Max Rebholz of Parkersburg; one brother Clayton Griffin of Parkersburg; five grandchildren,, Chelsea, Tiffany, Zackery, and Joshua Rebholz, and Ethan Ogden (Lindsey); one great-grandchild, Braxton Hiram Ogden; three step-grandchildren, Damien, Ciera, and Brady Horvat; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Nina was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.

A funeral service for Nina will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, Dec. 1st, 2022, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home Vienna, with Evangelist Tom Butterfield officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen South Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

