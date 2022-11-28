Obituary: Rutter, Susan J.

Susan J. Rutter Obit
Susan J. Rutter Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Susan J. Rutter, 68, of Marietta, passed away at 11:54 pm, Friday, November 25, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 6, 1954, in Marietta, a daughter of Gene and Garnet Devol Beaver.  She was a homemaker.

On August 31, 1980, she married Steven Rutter, who survives with two daughters, Stephanie Rutter and Sara Rutter, both of Marietta; grandchildren:  Taylor, Garrett, Kaleb, William, Merissa, Keith, Aliza, Kasia, Chase, Brantley, and Regan; great-grandson David.  Also surviving are siblings:  Bob (Bonnie) Beaver, Bunny (Chub) Roberts, Georganna Wade, Donna English, Mike (Lisa) Beaver, and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents and sister Kathy Foutty.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 29) from 4 until 6 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life at the VFW Post on Greene Street.

Online condolences may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Contributions may be sent to the family c/o the funeral home.

