Obituary: Science, Evelyn Louise

Evelyn Louise Science, 85, of Parkersburg, died November 23, 2022, at The Willows. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Ira Cecil and Sarah Ellen (Moore) Hoce.

She worked for a time as a bank teller before retiring from the Salvation Army. She was a faithful soldier in the Salvation Army for her whole life. She also enjoyed playing bingo and dominoes with friends.

She leaves behind many family members, including numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harlan Simmons; second husband, Albert “Sonny” Science; two sons, Pete and Jessie Simmons; two daughters, Millie Ann Aitchison and Patricia Ellen “Patty” Simmons; five brothers Ira E. “Bud,” Harry Leonard, Howard R., Jim, and Tom Hoce; and two sisters Geraldine Willison and Betty M. Hoce.

She was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

There will be no visitation or services planned; the family is doing a balloon release and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

