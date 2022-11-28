Obituary: Sells, Amy Lynn

Amy Lynn Sells, 57, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at her home. She was born on February 16, 1965, in Marietta, to Benjamin Terry and Vivian Elizabeth Hughes Sells.

Amy was a 1983 graduate of Fort Frye High School. She was recently employed by Marietta Ignition in the warehouse. She served her country in the National Guard and was a member of the Ohio Valley Garden Tractor Pull Association. Amy loved spending time with her family and attending her niece’s and nephew’s events and especially loved her cats.

She is survived by four siblings: Bret Sells of Lowell, Chana Parks of Lowell; Rhea Renner (Fred) of Fleming; and Aron Sells (Stephanie) of Marietta; nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews: Angie Dixon, Ashley Sells, Desirae Sells, Eric Parks (Jolene), Braden and Carter Parks, Chad Parks (Jalynn), Brynn and Brody Parks, Brandy Lipscomb (John), Kaitlyn, Logan, Gavin, Lily Lipscomb, Jared Renner (Lia), Sage and Clair Renner, Kayla Renner, Kodi Sells (Aleja), Kodi Jr. and Alethia, Quinton, Jordan, Letty, Roman, Ayla Long, Gracie, Braylen, Izzy and Heather; and close friends, Nancy Sheaves and Tish Binegar.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of her life will be announced at a later time. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Amy’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

