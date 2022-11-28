Obituary: Spaur, Ronald E.

Ronald E. Spaur, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed from this life on Thursday, November 24, 2022, surrounded by his loving family following a long illness. He was born July 14, 1936, and raised on their farm in Duffy, WV, where he learned farming and appreciation for the land and all it provides. A son of the late Edward (Jumbo) Spaur and Edna (Edgar) Spaur of Ireland, WV.

He was educated in the Ireland school, and after graduating from Walkersville High School in 1954, he joined the Army National Guard of Weston. In 1955 he joined the Army and was trained as a heavy equipment operator, and served in Germany for two years. After he was honorably discharged in 1957, he went to work for Hope Gas in Weston. After a layoff, he was forced to work outside the county.

In 1958 he was hired at E.I. Dupont and moved to Parkersburg, WV. During this time, he married and raised four sons.

In 1980 he started his dream of having his own business, and Spaur Dozer & Backhoe was born. In 1985 he retired from Dupont after 28 years and worked in his business for another 28 years. His highlight was having his sons work with him until they branched out into careers of their own. Ron retired from his business in 2013.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Anna M. Spaur; four sons, Michael (Dora), Dave (Janet), Randy (Sally), Rick (Penny); three granddaughters, Sabrina (Ben) Stanley, Beth (Josh) Schwendemen, Jocelynn (John) Slayton; six grandsons, Nathan Spaur, Matt (Lindsay) of Colorado, Josh (Heather), Jayson (Lindsey), Adam (Megan), Andrew (Alex);15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jonell (Bill) McCutchan of Canton, OH; one brother, Larry Spaur of Parkersburg, WV; one sister-in-law, Terri Bond of Hurricane and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, L. Main and Gertrude Bond; three brothers-in-law, James Ian, Walter, and Ed Bond; and a sister-in-law, Betty Bond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Chris Duckworth officiating. Visitation will be 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. Monday, November 28, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery in Mineral Wells, WV.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Mineral Wells Fire Department, where he was a charter member of the former PMBS.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.