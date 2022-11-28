Obituary: Sutton, Mildred Parr

Mildred Parr Sutton, 91, of Parkersburg, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born Aug 29, 1931, in Cairo, WV. A daughter of the late Richard and Teresa Lemley Parr.

Mildred was a 1949 graduate of Parkersburg High School and attended Mountain State Business college. Her accounting career spanned 45 years, having worked at Universal Glass, National Bottle, Diamond Glass, and Anchor Container. She was also the bookkeeper for Der Dog Haus for 15 years. She enjoyed needlework, playing cards, bowling, and traveling. She was a member of the North End Church of Christ and the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.).

Mildred is survived by two daughters, Melody Crawford (Kenneth) and Stephanie Epling, both of Parkersburg; one son Roger Sutton (Eileen) of Dayton, Ohio; one sister, Mary Alice Hardman of Parkersburg, one granddaughter, Christine Lycans of St Augustine Florida and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two husbands, W. Brannon Williamson and Earl L. Sutton; sisters, Naomi E. Cassell, Ethel B. Vick, and Sarah E. Board and brothers, Emmett R. Parr and Ralph E. Parr.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Worthington Manor, Camden Clark Medical Center, and Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 30th at 1:00 pm at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home Green St. Parkersburg, with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the funeral home.

