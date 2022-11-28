Obituary: Waldron, Thomas F.

Thomas F. Waldron, 90, of Marietta, OH., peacefully fell asleep in death on November 25, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, in Morgantown, WV.

He was born March 21, 1932, in Wirt County, WV., a son of the late James and Edna Caplinger Waldron.

Tom was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired from Union Carbide in 1985, where he was a relief operator. He was known as a hard worker, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and spending time with family. He was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Whited; three of their four children; Debbie Washington (Phil) of Parkersburg, WV., Scott Waldron (Brenda) of Marietta, Mark Waldron (Kat) of Merlin, Oregon; two brothers, Jimmy Waldron (Ruthann) of California and Robert Waldron of Parkersburg; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, six brothers his eldest son, Stephen Waldron (Connie)of Stockton, California.

No funeral services will be held, per his request.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.