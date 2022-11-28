Obituary: Williamson, Janis Dianne

Janis Dianne Williamson, 81, of Williamstown, WV, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 27, 1941, in St. Mary’s, WV, to Chester Pitts and Katherine Louise McCollum Pitts (born Lilly May Prunty).

Dianne volunteered for many organizations, including First Baptist Church Choir, Sunday School Instructor and Visitation Committees, Christ Memorial Episcopal Church, Outreach Ministry, Helping Hands Ministry, Food Pantry Board Member, church organist, Dr. J.R. & Mable McCollum’s Memorial Fund Coordinator.

She is survived by her husband, John D. Williamson; son, James “J.D.” Williamson (Tina); two brothers, David Pitts (Barbara) and Dan Pitts (Susan); granddaughter, Jessica McBride (David); and Jessica’s parents, John & Dina McBride; grandson, William McBride; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter, Joyce Williamson McBride

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Marietta, with burial to follow in Riverview Cemetery in Williamstown. Visitation will be on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

Donations may be made in her memory to Williamstown Food Pantry. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dianne’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

