Open houses will give locals a chance to ask questions about the Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be hosting multiple open houses about the Memorial Bridge this week.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners will be there alongside the construction company and engineering firms taking on the project.

It’s open doors for the public to come in and ask any questions you have about the Memorial Bridge rehabilitation effort.

Account Manager Jon Wallace said, no matter how technical your question is, someone will be there with an answer.

“Just really we’re trying to get out to the community. We’ve hosted a couple of coffee happy hours where we’re just trying to be available while we’re waiting for a permanent office space. We’re trying to be available so that anyone who wants to ask a question has the ability to do so,” he said.

The first open house will be this Tuesday night at the Wood County Society building from 5pm to 7pm. The second will be this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Belpre Elementary School.

Wallace said coffee happy hours are much like open houses except you only get the perspective of someone from Parkersburg Bridge Partners. The open houses include people with engineering and construction.

Wallace said Parkersburg Bridge Partners is aiming to make coffee happy hours bi-weekly events starting in 2023.

The estimated completion date of Memorial Bridge rehabilitations is August 31st, 2023, according to Wallace.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.