Staying safe while holiday shopping - tips from law enforcement

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The holiday season is here. WTAP got some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping from Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer.

First off, park in a lit area and make sure your car doors are locked when you go inside. If you’re in between shops, make sure the presents in your car are concealed.

If you’re shopping with young kids, Pifer encourages you to teach your kids about what they should do if you get separated.

Pifer also suggests not bringing a lot of cash since it might make you a target. He points out that cash isn’t traceable.

Of course, don’t leave your purse unattended in the cart either.

“The predators out there that are looking for easy scores…don’t give them something that would alert them to make yourself a victim or a target to them, whether it’s your car or your actions inside of a store,” he said.

Pifer encourages locals to follow the see something say something principal if you notice anything suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.