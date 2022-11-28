Symphony Orchestra to perform Sounds of the Season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will perform a holiday favorite at select venues around the state.

Michelle Merrill will return as a guest conductor to lead the orchestra on Dec. 2-4.

A statement from the orchestra said Sounds of the Season will feature selections including ``The First Noel,’’ ``Deck the Halls,’’ ``How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’’ and ``The Polar Express Suite.’’

The music will also feature several vocal numbers.

The concert will be held in Lewisburg on Dec. 2, in Charleston on Dec. 3, and in Parkersburg on Dec. 4.

