Washington County Sheriff’s Office participates in ‘No Shave November’ to help raise money locally

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the month of November the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been participating in No Shave November.

The idea was brought to the department by 911 dispatcher Rebecca Miller who says she just saw the idea and knew it would be a good idea to bring it to the department.

All of the money raised will be donated to Strecker Patient Emergency Fund that is held at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

The fund is used to assist cancer patients with bills such as rent, wigs, radiation treatments and many other financial payments.

Miller says she is happy that they were able to keep all of the donations local to the area.

“I really like the fact that we were able to choose something local to help local families. I’ve lost my mom with cancer so it was very well something we needed to keep here. There is a lot of local people I know that have cancer that it has benefited,” said Miller.

