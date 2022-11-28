Wood Co. Sheriff’s & Vienna PD do No Shave November, give funds to Children’s Listening Place

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff’s and Vienna Police Departments are coming together for No Shave November and to give back to a significant non-profit that helps them in the area.

This is the first time both departments are taking part in No Shave November and the officers and deputies involved are put funds in to give to the Children’s Listening Place.

The child advocacy center is receiving over $1 thousand — over six hundred from Vienna PD and over four hundred from Wood Co. Sheriff’s — for this contribution.

Children’s Listening Place executive director, Greg Collins says that he has a great relationship with both Sheriff Rick Woodyard and Vienna police chief, Mike Pifer from their time working in the narcotics task force.

Collins says he is appreciative of this continued partnership and seeing how much this organization can help law enforcement with cases of child abuse.

“So, the marrying of the two organizations and what we’re trying to do, it’s been super beneficial for making everybody understand that the child comes first, what we’re doing is different, but it can be done in a team setting for the best interest of the child,” says Collins.

Collins says he knows that this wasn’t easy for Pifer and Woodyard because of their traditional style of law enforcement and dress code.

However, he knows that the both of them are all about building morale at their respective departments.

“We come from a different generation of officers where you absolutely don’t have a beard in uniform,” says Collins. “I think their desire to constantly improve the moral of their officers combined with the chance to support a non-profit that is fighting child abuse daily in our communities created the perfect timing for this to happen.”

Both Pifer and Woodyard say that this organization provides a lot of help in both providing a medium to investigate child abuse in the area and a safe space for interviews for the children involved.

“I don’t think people are aware of how bad it is regarding child abuse in our area,” says Pifer. “The Children’s Listening Place sees more children in the course of a year than any other child advocacy center in the State of West Virginia, and 75% of their cases from a five-county area are in Wood County. Think about that for a minute. This was an opportunity to address one of the biggest problems we face here and improve the moral of the officers that are going out and fighting for our community every day. It’s a win-win.”

