11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A boy was killed during a hunting accident in Pocahontas County, authorities said.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell 5 News the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.

The accident happened Thanksgiving Day on Bear Mountain, very near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death.

The child’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

Latest News

OHIO STATE
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract
Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the...
W.Va. appoints new DHHR deputy secretary following review
A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet
EMS shortage parks ambulances, HealthNet