11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A boy was killed during a hunting accident in Pocahontas County, authorities said.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell 5 News the boy was hunting with his father when he was fatally shot.

The accident happened Thanksgiving Day on Bear Mountain, very near the West Virginia-Virginia state line. Agencies from both states responded.

The DNR is continuing to investigate the boy’s death.

The child’s identity has not been released.

