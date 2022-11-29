How to purchase tickets for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg South Patriots championship weekend

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Championship weekend for two local high schools. Williamstown and Parkersburg South will be kicking off championship games on Saturday in Wheeling, W.Va.

Parkersburg South will be facing Huntington at Noon Saturday and Williamstown will be facing James Monroe at 7 p.m.

Tickets will be sold in a different way than usual for some fans. No physical tickets can be bought at the stadium but instead all tickets must be bought through gofan.co.

Click here for Parkersburg South tickets. Click here for Williamstown tickets.

