‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ is coming back to theaters

"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only.(Paramount Pictures/Pixabay)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – In honor of its 75th anniversary, “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be coming back to theaters.

The Christmas classic will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights only. You’ll be able to catch the film Dec. 18 and 21.

The movie premiered in New York on Dec. 20, 1946, and was followed by its nationwide release on Jan. 7, 1947, according to IMDb.

For tickets or to see if “It’s a Wonderful Life” is coming to a theater near you, click here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77
Terry A. Arnold Obit
Obituary: Arnold, Terry A.

Latest News

Vigil honors Walmart shooting victims in Virginia
The Polk County jury returned the verdict Monday in the lawsuit filed in 2017 against...
Jury awards $27 million to man who had meningitis, misdiagnosed with flu
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, calls for a...
Schumer: Resolve rail strike
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit
OHIO STATE
Ohio State leader Johnson resigning halfway through contract