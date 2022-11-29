Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents

Gardner Estates
Gardner Estates(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A non-profit law firm has filed a lawsuit on behalf of residents of five mobile homes parks in Mercer County. Mountain State Justice says an out of state private equity firm purchased the housing communities and more than doubled the lot rent amounts of some residents. The new increase in rent is supposed to take effect on Dec. 1.

MSJ says the private firm is following a nationwide trend where corporations purchase housing communities and raise the lot rent which forces residents out. Once residents are out, the firms assume ownership and rent to new tenants at the new rates. MSJ says the private firm are not licensed or permitted to operate the mobile home parks they have bought. They also allege the firm has failed to make repairs which have resulted in uninhabitable living conditions.

MSJ is encouraging other West Virginians going through similar circumstances to contact their office at 304-344-3144.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Virginia Lee “Ginny”

Latest News

Wren Baker expected as new WVU AD
Reports: WVU to hire Wren Baker as athletic director
Justice to end W.Va.’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Community support is what enables Habitat for Humanity to fulfill its mission.
Giving back and giving gratitude - Habitat for Humanity thanks supporters
The roads get busier and busier the closer you get to Christmas. Here's how to avoid an accident.
Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters