Obituary: Barker, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Barker Obit
Patricia Ann Barker Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patricia Ann Barker, 62, of Davisville, WV, passed away November 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 5, 1960, a daughter of the late Norman and Barbara Gates Brake. Patricia was a homemaker and volunteered in the Wood County school system.

She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Barnhart of Davisville; Kim Elder of Marietta, OH; three grandchildren, Anthony Barnhart, Conner Elder, and Marissa Morris. In addition to her parents.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Allen Barker, who passed November 17, 2022, and one brother, Robert Brake.

At Patricia’s request, there will be no service; however, there will be a visitation Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2-4 P.M. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Patricia will be laid to rest beside her husband at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barker family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
After nealy 24-hours police arrested Kalinoski early this morning.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-77

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Workman, Martin Wayne
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Virginia Lee “Ginny”
Arlena Faye Deweese Jarvis Shields Obit
Obituary: Shields, Arlena Faye Deweese Jarvis
Richard “Rick” Jonathan Combs Obit
Obituary: Combs, Richard “Rick” Jonathan