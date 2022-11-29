Obituary: Barker, Patricia Ann

Patricia Ann Barker, 62, of Davisville, WV, passed away November 27, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 5, 1960, a daughter of the late Norman and Barbara Gates Brake. Patricia was a homemaker and volunteered in the Wood County school system.

She is survived by two daughters, Ashley Barnhart of Davisville; Kim Elder of Marietta, OH; three grandchildren, Anthony Barnhart, Conner Elder, and Marissa Morris. In addition to her parents.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Allen Barker, who passed November 17, 2022, and one brother, Robert Brake.

At Patricia’s request, there will be no service; however, there will be a visitation Sunday, December 4, 2022, from 2-4 P.M. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Patricia will be laid to rest beside her husband at Evergreen North Cemetery.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Barker family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.