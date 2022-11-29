Obituary: Morris, Virginia Lee “Ginny”

Virginia Lee “Ginny” Morris, 87, of Vincent, Ohio, died on Monday, November 28, 2022, at Heartland of Marietta. She was born on August 29, 1935, in Marietta to George Dillon and Ora Benson Ward Beebe.

Ginny grew up in Watertown and went to Waterford High School. She was an accomplished seamstress for many years. She later worked for Wayne National Forest for several years. Ginny also babysat for many families.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Morris (Susan) and Darren Morris (Missy); daughter, Lori Saunders; 12 grandchildren, Stephen, Erin, Kevin, Jennifer, Megan, Eric, Kylee, Josh, Brie, Andrew, Stefani, and Zack; 13 great-grandchildren; sister in law, Wilda Beebe; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two sons, Jeff and Dana, and six siblings, Russ Beebe, Ruth Ann Toothman, Pauline Mahoney, Thelma Tagtmeier, Betty Beebe, and Dale Beebe.

Abiding with her wishes, she will be cremated, and there will be no services. The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Ginny’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

