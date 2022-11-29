Obituary: Shields, Arlena Faye Deweese Jarvis

Arlena Faye Deweese Jarvis Shields, 79, of Orma, WV, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center-Memorial, following an extended illness.

She was born on September 25, 1943, in Orma, WV, the daughter of the late Rex and Maybn Schartiger DeWeese.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband Virgil Jarvis; sisters Berdeal (Bill) Conley and Wilma Blauvelt; grandson Jeffrey Jarvis; son-in-law David Johnson and son-in-law David Laughlin.

She retired from Roane General Hospital. She loved family gatherings, her work at the Minnora Mission, church, dancing with Jim at the Upper West Fork Park, and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband James Shields; daughters Tacy Johnson and Tina Jones (Brian); son Jeff Jarvis (Ruth); step-daughters Sharon Postalwait (Randy), Patricia Deweese (Clarence), and Vonda Laughlin; siblings Judy Tucker (Ronnie) of Parkersburg, WV; Joyce Sue Blauvelt of Minnora, WV; Jill Metz (Roger) of Minnora, WV; Ronnie Deweese (Rhonda); Rick Deweese (Vickie); David Deweese, and Clarence Deweese (Trish); grandchildren Todd Jarvis (Aletha), Eric Ray Jones, Marica Knicely (James), Cameron Jones (Rebicca), Christy Jarvis (Jeremy), Nicole Nichols (Josh), Miranda, Becky, David, and Daniel Laughlin; Jamie Deweese and Kevin Deweese; numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

As per her wishes, there will be a graveside service at Minnora UMC Cemetery, conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Austin White will be officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.