Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning

By Andrew Noll
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg Tuesday morning.

The call for the crash came in at 7:50 a.m.

The blue Nissan ran the red light at the intersection and hit the red Honda when making a right turn.

The driver of the blue Nissan suffered a minor head injury, but no one was transported to the hospital.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and Camden Clark Medical Center all responded to the scene.

