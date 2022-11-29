Washington Co. Commissions strategic planning meeting Wednesday in Belpre

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County commissions are preparing for its “strategic plan meeting” tomorrow evening.

The county commissioners will be heading to Belpre to hear from officials and the public about ways to continue to improve the county.

The commissioners say that this initiative is important to look at what the people who voted for them want from them moving forward.

“We’re elected y members of Washington County. So, working with the residents having these public meetings as to what the priorities are with this county, there may be something that comes up that we may not know about. That we might want to include in the strategic plan. So, that’s why it’s so important to have these meetings,” says Washington Co. commissioner, James Booth.

The commissioners say that they held a previous meeting with members of the Marietta community.

Where they found out many residents brought up infrastructure, broadband and workforce needs.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.