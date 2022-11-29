WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the 33rd year in a row WMOA has opened their Christmas Zoo.

The Christmas Zoo is a collection event where the public donates stuffed animals, toys or money to help kids in need get a gift filled Christmas.

Last year the Christmas zoo fell just short of 1,000 toy donations that were given to kids locally.

WMOA Program Director, Ben Marshall, has worked the Christmas Zoo for 16 years now and says the joy of knowing so many kids get to experience a real Christmas is the same it was from year one.

“Then just being able to see the community come out and contribute we see it all the time not just the Christmas season but the Marietta area is such a giving community and we see it just about everyday here at the WMOA Christmas zoo,” Marshall said.

All donations will stop being accepted on December 22, after that date all donations will be given to kids locally so they can have gifts for Christmas.

If you are interested in donations you can visit the WMOA radio Facebook page or visit the WMOA radio website.

