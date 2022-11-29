W.Va. Air National Guard family participates in Joining Forces Initiative

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTV) - A West Virginia Air National Guard family had the opportunity to participate in First Lady Jill Biden’s Joining Forces Initiative to help support veterans and their families.

Chief Master Sergeant Scott Melton, his wife Beth and their son Caleb joined the first lady Monday in the Nation’s Capitol.

Caleb, 15, was one of seven National Guard children selected to participate in a roundtable discussion with the first lady highlighting their unique experiences and how communities and schools can support military children.

Caleb said it was an honor to participate in the roundtable and an experience he will never forget.

“It was an honor to meet and participate in the roundtable with Dr. Biden. I was able to briefly share about the opportunities available to military teens whose parents serve in the West Virginia National Guard,” Caleb said. “This was an awesome experience that I will always remember. I’m very appreciative to all who serve.”

Caleb is currently a sophomore at Saint Albans High School where he is a member of the varsity golf team and aspires to work in the cybersecurity field.

Joining Forces is a White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

