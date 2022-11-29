W.Va. appoints new DHHR deputy secretary following review

Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the Director of Children Services Division.
Prior to joining DHHR, Chapman worked for the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia as the Director of Children Services Division.(WV DHHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has appointed a new deputy secretary of child and adult services.

Cabinet secretary Bill Crouch announced that Cammie Chapman, previously West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resource’s associate general counsel, will oversee the agency’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services.

The Bureau for Child Support Enforcement is in charge of establishing and administering child support enforcement plans.

The Bureau for Social Services is in charge of running the state’s foster care system.

Consulting firm McChrystal Group recommended in a recent review of DHHR that the state form an ``executive leadership team`` to include three deputy secretaries. Chapman is the first deputy secretary named following the firm’s recommendations.

