W.Va. appoints new DHHR deputy secretary following review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia has appointed a new deputy secretary of child and adult services.

Cabinet secretary Bill Crouch announced that Cammie Chapman, previously West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resource’s associate general counsel, will oversee the agency’s Bureau for Child Support Enforcement and Bureau for Social Services.

The Bureau for Child Support Enforcement is in charge of establishing and administering child support enforcement plans.

The Bureau for Social Services is in charge of running the state’s foster care system.

Consulting firm McChrystal Group recommended in a recent review of DHHR that the state form an ``executive leadership team`` to include three deputy secretaries. Chapman is the first deputy secretary named following the firm’s recommendations.

