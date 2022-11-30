Bidens to attend 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on the Ellipse in Washington, Dec. 2, 2021.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be ushering in the holiday season with the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony.

The official ceremony is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the Ellipse.

This year’s event marks the 100th lighting of the National Christmas Tree. This will be the Bidens’ second year participating in the tradition.

The tradition began with former President Calvin Coolidge on Christmas Eve 1923, according to the National Parks Service. Coolidge lit a 48-foot Balsam fir from Vermont with red, white and green electric bulbs, sparking a timeless tradition.

This year a 27-foot white fir will be featured, The Washington Examiner reported, after its predecessor suffered a fungal disease that resulted in its removal.

While tickets for the ceremony have already been distributed through a lottery system, the tree will be opened to the public starting Dec. 2 until Jan. 1.

The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the White House with Jill Biden unveiling the holiday theme, “We The People,” on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Virginia Lee “Ginny”

Latest News

Authorities in Louisiana say they are investigating recording devices that were discovered at a...
Parent arrested after recording devices found on school property, authorities say
The announcement by IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajer came at a time when IS has been trying to...
Islamic State group says leader Abu al-Hassan al-Qurayshi killed in battle
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man seen at Takeoff’s fatal shooting facing weapons charge
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive to attend the National Christmas...
LIVE: Bidens attend 100th National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony