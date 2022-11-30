Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief

A police chief gives tips on how to stay safe in holiday traffic.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the magic of the holidays comes the inevitable rise in traffic.

WTAP caught up with Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer, who has some tips on staying safe on the roads.

The closer you get to Christmas, the worse the traffic gets - especially around the mall and business district.

Pifer encourages you to give yourself enough time to get where you’re going. Rushing contributes to road rage.

Keeping your vehicle in good condition also helps.

Pifer added that the roads aren’t the only places where you should stay alert.

“A lot of traffic too in parking lots. You wouldn’t even think of but even Walmart, Grand Central Mall - that type - there’s a lot of traffic there. We do respond to accidents in the parking lots…,” he said.

Pifer said pedestrian traffic gets worse during the holidays too. He encourages both pedestrians and cyclists to wear clothing drivers will notice.

