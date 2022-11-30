Giving back and giving gratitude - Habitat for Humanity thanks supporters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It’s a holiday all about giving back.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, however, is calling it “Grateful Tuesday.“ Staff say it wouldn’t be possible for them to give without the support of the community.

Habitat for Humanity staff set out in teams, giving goodie bags to people who help keep their mission alive across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Executive Director Alvin Phillips said, “..., there’s a lot of focus on giving today and that’s a great thing because we need giving but we have decided to put our energies into being grateful today because of what this community has done for us.”

It was emotional for some.

“..., the first one I delivered…(she) ended up in tears she was so happy and surprised so it’s just been a wonderful time,” Phillips said.

While habitat staff couldn’t reach every single person who’s helped out, the impact from every helping hand is felt.

Donation Ambassador Brittny Harbin said, “It’s always outstanding how many people we get on a daily basis calling in to schedule these pick-ups, coming here themselves to donate. There’s just an overwhelming amount of people that are willing to give.”

It’s what’s enabled Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley to finish three homes this year.

Phillips said, “..., we can’t do it without the community…from the - you may be seeing some of the Restore items in the background - from those donations to monetary donations to volunteer hours given - we really depend on the community to be able to do what we do.”

Habitat’s lead driver has felt the impact of outreach personally. Thanks to the organization, Brian Mills has been a homeowner for two years now.

Winters at his old place were much colder.

Mills said, “..., now I’ve got a nice furnace in there I turn it on and…,”

“You and jasper are living cozy,” Harbin chimed in.

“Yeah my little dog…we’re living cozy now. It’s just…wow. I mean, it is a big turn-around…from what my life was like,” Mills continued.

Here’s to giving back and giving thanks.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.