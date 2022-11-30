Giving back and giving gratitude - Habitat for Humanity thanks supporters

Community support is what enables Habitat for Humanity to fulfill its mission.
Community support is what enables Habitat for Humanity to fulfill its mission.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 8:54 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It’s a holiday all about giving back.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, however, is calling it “Grateful Tuesday.“ Staff say it wouldn’t be possible for them to give without the support of the community.

Habitat for Humanity staff set out in teams, giving goodie bags to people who help keep their mission alive across the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Executive Director Alvin Phillips said, “..., there’s a lot of focus on giving today and that’s a great thing because we need giving but we have decided to put our energies into being grateful today because of what this community has done for us.”

It was emotional for some.

“..., the first one I delivered…(she) ended up in tears she was so happy and surprised so it’s just been a wonderful time,” Phillips said.

While habitat staff couldn’t reach every single person who’s helped out, the impact from every helping hand is felt.

Donation Ambassador Brittny Harbin said, “It’s always outstanding how many people we get on a daily basis calling in to schedule these pick-ups, coming here themselves to donate. There’s just an overwhelming amount of people that are willing to give.”

It’s what’s enabled Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley to finish three homes this year.

Phillips said, “..., we can’t do it without the community…from the - you may be seeing some of the Restore items in the background - from those donations to monetary donations to volunteer hours given - we really depend on the community to be able to do what we do.”

Habitat’s lead driver has felt the impact of outreach personally. Thanks to the organization, Brian Mills has been a homeowner for two years now.

Winters at his old place were much colder.

Mills said, “..., now I’ve got a nice furnace in there I turn it on and…,”

“You and jasper are living cozy,” Harbin chimed in.

“Yeah my little dog…we’re living cozy now. It’s just…wow. I mean, it is a big turn-around…from what my life was like,” Mills continued.

Here’s to giving back and giving thanks.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
Joshua Cooper, 16, faces charges of criminal homicide, possessing instruments of crime and...
Teen confessed to girl’s murder over Instagram, police say
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Latest News

The roads get busier and busier the closer you get to Christmas. Here's how to avoid an accident.
Facing holiday traffic - safety tips from a police chief
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters
Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters
WVSSAC
How to purchase tickets for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and Parkersburg South Patriots championship weekend
Christmas Zoo
WMOA hosts 33rd annual Christmas Zoo