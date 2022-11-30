The importance of checking you carbon monoxide detector

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

As we get into the winter months, it’s a good time to check your carbon monoxide detectors.

Making sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detector is working can keep you and your family safe, especially if you heat your home with gas or other fossil fuels.

Typically checking your detector is recommended when you are changing your clocks for daylight savings time, but it doesn’t hurt to do it other times of the year as well.

President of Morrison Inc., David Haas, shared that that detectors themselves can go bad.

Haas said, “The most important thing is check those batteries. Check to make sure they work, and they also age. A lot of the carbon monoxide detectors have a sensor that ages, and after so many years that sensor is less sensitive.”

Haas went on to say that if it continues to chirp after you change the battery, the sensor might be going bad.

Fire departments have smoke and carbon monoxide detectors available for residents, or you could contact Morrison Inc. to find out what they have available.

