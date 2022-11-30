Obituary: Boyd, Patricia

Patricia Boyd, 88, passed away on November 23, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta, OH. She was born on September 9, 1934, in Chihuahua, Chihuahua, Mexico, a daughter of the late Raquel Facio.

Patricia was a wife, mother, and homemaker. She was a member of the River City Runners Club, played golf at the Parkersburg Country Club, and enjoyed working out at Sherry’s Custom Fitness. She also loved cooking, playing bridge, traveling, and dancing. Patricia was also a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Vienna, WV. Recently, Patricia lived at The Pines at Glenwood Community in Marietta, Ohio.

She loved her family deeply. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She touched the lives of so many people. She will truly be missed and will never, ever be forgotten.

Patricia is survived by one daughter, Patty Iwalani Adams of Vienna, WV; two sons, Michael Mayhew (Libbie) of Huntersville, NC and Mark Mayhew of Knoxville, TN; one sister, Consuelo Hernandez of Los Angeles, CA; five grandchildren, Joshua Adams (Cassandra), Jess Mayhew (Evan Decker), Parker Mayhew (Mateo Arceneaux), Kristen Mayhew and Caitlyn Bias (Steven); four great-grandchildren, Eisley Adams-Morrison, Arya Walker, Ansley Ramsey, Garrett Ramsey; and eleven nieces and nephews, Debra Henderson, Diane Pieringer, Brenda Boyd, John (JT) Boyd, Robert Boyd, Henry Ringel, Richard Ringel, Steve Ringel, Kathleen Zinnecker Nelson, Thomas Ringel, and Bonnie Yoho.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Boyd; daughter, Theresa Leilani Mayhew; and brother, Ramon Facio.

A memorial service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, WV, with Father John Gallagher officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held for friends and family following the Memorial Service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations should be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

