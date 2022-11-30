Obituary: Carsey, Victor Garland

Victor Garland Carsey, 91, passed away peacefully into his Heavenly home on Monday, November 28, 2022. Born in Athens, Ohio, in 1931, Victor spent his growing up years and young adulthood in Lodi Township of Athens County. In 1967, he came to Parkersburg, WV, where he established his current home.

Victor was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Oma Carsey, sisters Opal Lynch and Margaret Young, an infant sister and brother, and his wife of 57 years, Lula Mae Frost Carsey.

He is survived by his daughters Deborah Knotts of Waverly and Jane Hill (Stephen) of Ashville, North Carolina; and sons, James F. (Melody) and David D. Carsey, both of Waverly, WV as well as several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Victor was a master craftsman in the building trades and also spent time in the logging industry with his sons. Along with his wife, he was saved in the early 60′s and served his loving Savior consistently ever since. Victor and Lula Mae founded Labourers With Christ Pentecostal Church in the Waverly area in 1978, where Victor served as Pastor until his death.

Service will be Friday 11:00 AM at the Labourers With Christ Pentecostal Church, 155 Bethel Woods Drive, Waverly, WV. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at The Carsey Family Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

